NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police believe two men who may have info about a deadly shooting in Nashville were arrested on unrelated charges.

Metro police documents show the shooting happened in November of 2021.

Metro police said the juvenile victim was dropped off at the hospital by several people in a gray pickup truck after suffering at least one gunshot wound to the head. The 16-year-old was then transferred over the Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to arrest documents, north precinct patrol officers were attempting to locate the scene of a shooting when they discovered the same pickup truck from Metro General Hospital video near the address where the shooting victim reportedly lives.

Officers said they found the vehicle at 15th Avenue North and Milson Ave. A ‘large pool of blood” and shell casings were found in the vehicle, according to Metro police.

The vehicle was discovered to have been reported stolen by the pickup truck’s owner in November of last year, according to police. The theft reports at least three men entered the truck and drove away.

Police said two other people were reportedly inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but fled before arriving at the hospital without speaking to law enforcement.

Those two occupants were identified by police as 20-year-old Kejuan Jordan-Cole and 22-year-old Deandre Jordan.

Jordan is facing multiple unrelated felony charges including property theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm with intent.

Jordan-Cole is also facing multiple unrelated charges including theft of property.

No additional information was immediately released.

