NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were arrested Wednesday during an undercover human trafficking operation in Nashville.

Metro police said detectives posted erotic ads on the internet and Douglas Yanes-Eli, 22, and Jerson Calderon, 38, responded. The two men then reportedly texted with the undercover officers, who posed as 16 and 17-year-olds.

After agreeing to meet for sexual services, officials said the men then arrived at a Davidson County hotel with cash were taken into custody by detectives.