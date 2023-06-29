NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested Wednesday night for breaking into cars at a Division Street apartment complex.

Metro police said security officers saw multiple cars with smashed windows and found 18-year-old Elijah Foster of Nashville in the back of a Cadillac SUV with a broken rear passenger window and detained him until police arrived.

Officers found a “window puncture tool” in Foster’s back pocket when they took him into custody, according to investigators.

Police also found 20-year-old Dominique Miller of Clarksville hiding underneath one of the vehicles.

Foster was charged with vehicle burglary and possession of burglary tools while Miller was charged with criminal trespassing.

According to police, additional charges for both Foster and Miller are anticipated.