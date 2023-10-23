MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men have been taken into custody for allegedly burglarizing train cars that were filled with vodka and Red Bull in Madison, according to Metro police.

Metro police said they were tipped about the active burglary at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 at a train stationed at the end of Florence Avenue and Welworth Street in Madison.

Authorities reported that a CSX railroad investigator called police after they saw two individuals on the tracks.

Upon arrival, detectives located two individuals, later identified as Jason Potter and Ashton Balentine.

According to an arrest report, Potter was seen sitting next to 30 cases of Svedka vodka, and Balentine was seen dropping two cases of vodka as officers approached them.

At the scene, Metro police reported that a total of ten shipping containers were broken into. Detectives looked into one of the train cars that was opened and said it was filled with cases of vodka.

Several cases of Red Bull were also found next to a shipping container that was tampered with, according to detectives at the scene.

During questioning, Potter and Balentine both allegedly admitted to breaking into several shipping containers and taking the vodka for the “purpose of drinking it.”

Potter and Balentine were both taken into custody and charged with felony burglary of a motor vehicle.