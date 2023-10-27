NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have launched an investigation following a fatal Friday afternoon shooting in Germantown.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 along Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

According to officials, two men were apparently arguing outside apartments in Cheatham Place housing. The argument then escalated into a brief physical fight before they both pulled out revolvers and shot each other.

Police said both men — identified as 55-year-old Lorenzo N. Perry and 45-year-old Patrick D. Clark — were brought to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead..

Authorities said they believe the dispute was “centered around payment for auto repair work Clark did for Perry.”

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.