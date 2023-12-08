NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two known street racers who are wanted for dangerous driving activity earlier this year.

Police said 21-year-old Caleb Potter of Mt. Juliet is wanted on an outstanding riot warrant from a meetup on May 28. During the incident, an officer’s car was blocked by someone wearing what appeared to be a clown mask.

Caleb Potter in clown mask (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Potter’s tattoos helped officers identified him as the man participating in the illegal street takeover.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Markeeis James of Murfreesboro is wanted on a riot and an aggravated assault warrant after an April 22 meetup where he reportedly performed stunts at a high rate of speed when a minor bystander was hit and injured, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.