NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were killed in a crash on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville early Saturday morning.
The crash happened at 3 a.m. Saturday morning in the 5300 block of Nolensville Pike. According to Metro police, one vehicle was involved in the crash that left two people dead.
Metro police have yet to release the identities of those killed. At this time, it is unknown what caused the vehicle to crash.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.