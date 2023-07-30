NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed in a crash along Dickerson Pike early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of Dickerson Pike.

Metro police reported two people died in the single-vehicle crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.