NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed in a crash along Dickerson Pike early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of Dickerson Pike.

Metro police reported two people died in the single-vehicle crash.

No additional information was immediately released.