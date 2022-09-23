NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people died in a crash on Briley Parkway in West Nashville Thursday night.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on the northbound side near Centennial Boulevard.
Investigators believe this was a crash where a driver travelled the wrong way for roughly 15 miles after getting on Briley Parkway in Donelson.
There were two vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway has since reopened.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.