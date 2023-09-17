NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and a woman were killed after their car crashed into a home at a high rate of speed late Saturday night in Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a 67-year-old man was driving a Ford Fusion westbound on South Hamilton Road “at a high rate of speed” when the crash occurred.

According to preliminary investigations, the Fusion left the roadway, went through a couple of yards, and struck a mailbox and some trees.

The Fusion eventually came to a final rest against a home in the 1700 block of South Hamilton Road, according to police.

Authorities reported that the driver, a 67-year-old man of Nashville, died at the scene. His passenger, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she later died. Efforts are underway to notify each of their families.

Metro police said no signs of impairment were located inside the vehicle. No additional details were immediately released.