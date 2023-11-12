NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left at least two juveniles injured in the Bellshire neighborhood.

The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Creekwood Drive on Saturday, Nov. 11.

According to Metro police, two juveniles were injured in the shooting. At least one of the juveniles sustained critical injuries.

No suspects are in custody, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately released.