NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting that left at least two people injured in South Nashville.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Metroplex Drive near the Somatel Nashville Airport Hotel on Sunday, Sept.10.

According to Metro police, two people were injured in the shooting. Authorities reported that at least one of the victims sustained critical injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Metro police said one person has been taken into custody for their involvement in the incident.

No other information was immediately released.