NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting in South Nashville Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike just after 9:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call.

According to Metro police, one victim was located at the scene and another victim was able to get to Southern Hills Hospital.

The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unknown at this time. Officials did not say if any arrests have been made or if anyone is in custody.

No other information was immediately released.