NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two adults were shot in South Nashville Sunday evening.

Police say the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 14900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

The shooting left two people critically injured, and no suspect is in custody.

No other information was released.

