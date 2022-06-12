NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two adults were shot in South Nashville Sunday evening.
Police say the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 14900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.
The shooting left two people critically injured, and no suspect is in custody.
No other information was released.
News 2 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.