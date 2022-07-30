NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting outside an adult entertainment club in South Nashville early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of McCann Street just before 2 a.m. in response to a shooting call at Pure Gold’s Crazy Horse.

According to Metro police, an altercation led to someone firing shots outside the club in the parking lot. Officials say two people unrelated to the incident were shot.

One of the victims was transported in critical condition. According to Metro police, both victims are now reported to be in stable condition.

A suspect is not in custody at this time.