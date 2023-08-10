NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured in a shooting at the Nashville Public Library’s Bordeaux Branch on Clarksville Pike in North Nashville.

Metro police said one person was shot inside the library and another person was shot outside library. One of the victims was taken to Skyline Medical Center, but police said the injuries to both victims are non-life threatening.

According to investigators, the shooting does not appear to be random. It is believed that the shooter and victims are all minors.

No other information was released.

News 2 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.