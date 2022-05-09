NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a house fire in North Nashville left two people injured late Sunday night.
Officials with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) told News 2 it happened in the 1400 block of 22nd Avenue North at 11:21 p.m. When NFD crews arrived, they reportedly saw flames coming from the backside of the home.
Fire officials said one person was also outside on the grass upon arrival and told firefighters someone else was inside. As that person was on a stretcher about to be loaded into an ambulance, NFD said they took off running. Because they ran, authorities said it is unclear the extent of their injuries.
The second person was allegedly found asleep in a bedroom inside the home. They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The status of their injuries is also unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.