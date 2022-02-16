NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are hurt following a shooting in the Madison neighborhood of Nashville.

Police say a victim showed up at Skyline Hospital around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon saying they had been shot.

Police then went to the 300 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard and found another victim.

Information about a suspect is limited at this point, but police say they are looking for a black man driving a gray vehicle. They say he also had a silver handgun.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.