NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting late Sunday night in East Nashville.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 7th Street. At the scene, officers were able to count up to 35 shell casings that stretched up the entire block.

According to Metro police, two people were injured in the shooting and officers believe the victims were not targeted but were caught in the crossfire.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say multiple cars at the scene were damaged in the shooting.

Metro police are investigating what led to the shooting. At this time, a suspect has not been taken into custody.

No other information was immediately released.