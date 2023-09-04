NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were critically injured in a crash Monday night in Antioch.
Metro police said the crash happened at around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Bell Road and Brittany Park Drive.
Two vehicles were involved and two people were injured, according to investigators.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.