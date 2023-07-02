NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left at least two people injured on Broadway.
The shooting was reported on Sunday, July 2, just before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Broadway.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
According to Metro police, two people were injured in the shooting and at least one of the victims’ sustained critical injuries.
Officers said a suspect is not in custody at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.