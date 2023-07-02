NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left at least two people injured on Broadway.

The shooting was reported on Sunday, July 2, just before 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Broadway.

According to Metro police, two people were injured in the shooting and at least one of the victims’ sustained critical injuries.

Officers said a suspect is not in custody at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.