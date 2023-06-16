NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in North Nashville Thursday night.

The shooting happened on 16th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened when 15 shots were fired at a car.

One man was grazed in the chest and another was shot in the arm. Both reportedly have non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the men were shot before their vehicle crashed in the 1600 block of Buchanan Street.

No additional information was immediately released.

