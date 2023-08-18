NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two men were injured during a shooting along Interstate 24 in Nashville early Friday morning.

Metro police reported the victims were shot somewhere on I-24 before arriving at Saint Thomas Midtown around 2:30 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Investigators searched a black SUV that brought the victims to the hospital, which officers said was hit by more than a dozen bullets.

The men were transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to interview the victims for more information.