NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two men were injured during a shooting along Interstate 24 in Nashville early Friday morning.
Metro police reported the victims were shot somewhere on I-24 before arriving at Saint Thomas Midtown around 2:30 a.m.
Investigators searched a black SUV that brought the victims to the hospital, which officers said was hit by more than a dozen bullets.
The men were transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are working to interview the victims for more information.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.