NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out overnight at a former church building in East Nashville.

Officials say the fire was reported just before 12:30 a.m. as a commercial fire call on 714 Gallatin Avenue.

Once at the scene, Metro police advised fire personnel that they saw smoke coming from the building and believed two people were inside.

Officials say the first person came out of the building when fire crews arrived at the scene. The second person was found after firefighters went inside the building.

Both individuals were taken to a local hospital. Their current condition remains unknown, but fire crews say it appears they both suffered from smoke inhalation.

Inside the building, fire personnel found several sleeping bags and a fire on the floor that burned down into the basement.

Gallatin Avenue remained closed as crews worked to extinguish the flames and reopened to traffic around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The fire remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.