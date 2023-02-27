NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men have been indicted for a murder that happened in April 2020.

According to Metro police, 29-year-old Emmanuel Webb and 30-year-old Dewayne Garner are believed to have shot and killed 48-year-old Isaac Davis as he dropped off a friend at her home on April 25, 2020. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Delta Avenue.

Webb has an armed robbery conviction out of Davidson County while Garner has a money laundering conviction out of Williamson County, according to police.

Emmanuel Webb (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Dewayne Garner (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Both Webb and Garner have been charged with first-degree murder and gun possession by a convicted felon.

Police said Webb and Garner may have mistaken Davis for someone else.