NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two incarcerated men have been charged in connection with a 2010 aggravated rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Metro police said Youth Services detectives reopened the case after the now adult victim wanted to prosecute the suspects.

According to police, the victim came forward in 2010, saying she was raped by three men at a party. A rape kit was collected at Nashville General Hospital and submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab. At the time, the victim was unsure if she wanted to prosecute the suspects.

However, police said the victim contacted Youth Services in April 2023, wishing to proceed with prosecution; the DNA testing also resumed at the TBI’s lab and two men were identified based on the results.

Ryan Roe, 30, and Paige Hammonds, 31, both currently incarcerated on unrelated convictions, will soon be served with aggravated rape warrants, according to investigators.