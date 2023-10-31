NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A big police presence was seen on Interstate 65 early Tuesday morning after a pursuit ended in a crash.

The pursuit came to an end in the southbound lanes of I-65 near Fern Avenue, just north of downtown Nashville.

Metro police told News 2 that the incident began on Richards Road in Antioch after the driver of the vehicle allegedly rammed into a patrol car.

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle onto into I-65, where officials say the vehicle then crossed over into the southbound lanes near Fern Avenue and flipped and crashed after spike strips were deployed.

At least two people were taken into custody. It remains unclear what charges they are facing at this time.

At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that puppies were thrown from the vehicle due to the crash. Metro police said the puppies are expected to be OK. The puppies are now in the care of Metro Animal Care and Control.

Additional details were not immediately released.