NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a Metro police cruiser was hit during a stolen-vehicle investigation.

The incident took place at approximately 5 a.m. after officers were alerted to personnel in danger call in the area of West Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike.

Metro police told News 2 that incident began after officers attempted to stop a vehicle after the tag came back as stolen.

Instead of stopping, authorities reported the vehicle tried to flee the scene and rammed into a Metro police cruiser.

The suspect vehicle came to a final rest on the side of a drop off in the parking lot of a restaurant. Authorities reported the driver and passenger tried to run from the scene, but were quickly taken into custody.

Officials said a Metro Nashville Police officer was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injures.

Metro police said an investigation into the incident remains ongoing. No other information was immediately released.