NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville police responded to a crash near the Gulch late Wednesday night involving a taxi and a motorcycle.

The incident happened at Demonbreun Street and 13th Avenue South around 11:30 p.m. Responding officers told News 2, that the taxi and motorcycle collided, but it was not clear who hit whom.

The motorcycle reportedly had two people on it who were rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said no one in the taxi was injured.