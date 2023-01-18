NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Two guns were recovered from Nashville high schools Wednesday.

According to Metro police, school officials at Whites Creek High School reportedly noticed a strong odor of marijuana around a 16-year-old male student. Officials then searched his car and found a plastic baggie containing several grams of marijuana and a loaded gun.

The student, a sophomore, was charged with carrying a gun on school property.

In a separate incident, a tip from a student led to the discovery of a pistol from a vehicle at East Nashville Magnet High School. Police interviewed three students regarding the weapon, but no charges have been placed at this time.

The investigation continues.