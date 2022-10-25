NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Transportation Security Administration officers discovered two loaded firearms at security checkpoints at Nashville International Airport Tuesday morning.

A loaded Glock 9mm handgun was detected in a passenger’s personal belongings just after 6:30 a.m., according to BNA. TSA officers notified local law enforcement, who then removed the firearms and the passenger from the checkpoint area.

A second firearm, a loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber firearm, was detected in a different passenger’s carry-on bag in another incident just after 8:30 a.m.

Including the two firearms recovered Tuesday, the total detected at the airport has risen to 170 in 2022, which is a new annual record for firearm detections at BNA.

The previous record for BNA was 163 firearms, set in 2021.

According to a release, a total of eight firearms were found at Nashville International Airport security checkpoints over the last week.

“Since the implementation of new gun laws in the state last year, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of firearms brought to Tennessee security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

Firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), but guns are prohibited in carry-on bags.