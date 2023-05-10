NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two employees were shot overnight during an apparent attempted robbery at a gas station near downtown Nashville.

On Wednesday, at midnight, officers were dispatched to an Exxon gas station in 1400 block Charlotte Avenue to respond to reports of a shooting.

According to Metro police, two male employees were shot and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities reported that another employee was inside the store during the incident, but they did not sustain any injuries.

Metro police believe the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. At this time, a suspect is not in custody and a suspect description has not been provided.

No other information was immediately released.