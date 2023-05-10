NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two employees were shot overnight during an apparent attempted robbery at a gas station near downtown Nashville.
On Wednesday, at midnight, officers were dispatched to an Exxon gas station in 1400 block Charlotte Avenue to respond to reports of a shooting.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to Metro police, two male employees were shot and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities reported that another employee was inside the store during the incident, but they did not sustain any injuries.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
Metro police believe the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. At this time, a suspect is not in custody and a suspect description has not been provided.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.