NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after early morning gunfire left two men wounded near a North Nashville intersection.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 near the intersection of Jefferson Street and 26th Avenue North.

Officials said a 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, who were driving separate vehicles, sustained non-critical injuries.

The gunshots were reportedly fired from a dark sedan and hit the victims’ vehicles. Authorities said neither man knew why they came under fire.

No additional details have been released about the shooting, which is under investigation by detectives from MNPD’s Specialized Investigations Division.