NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Nashville.
Metro police responded to a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South for a welfare check Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the home after a woman’s physician requested a welfare check. The woman had missed an appointment and was not responding to calls from her doctor.
First responders forced entry through a locked door. Once inside, a 73-year-old woman and her 68-year-old male housemate were both found dead from gunshot wounds.
They were each located in separate rooms.
Police say a pistol was located near the man’s body.
Efforts are currently underway to notify the next of kin.