NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Nashville.

Metro police responded to a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South for a welfare check Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the home after a woman’s physician requested a welfare check. The woman had missed an appointment and was not responding to calls from her doctor.

First responders forced entry through a locked door. Once inside, a 73-year-old woman and her 68-year-old male housemate were both found dead from gunshot wounds.

They were each located in separate rooms.

Police say a pistol was located near the man’s body.

Efforts are currently underway to notify the next of kin.