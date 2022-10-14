NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed before a deadly crash in Madison late Thursday night.

Metro police were called to the scene of the shooting at an apartment complex on Rio Vista Drive in Madison around 9:45 p.m.

Investigators believe a male victim was shot and killed there before the suspect fled toward Gallatin Pike.

The suspect was then involved in a crash near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and East Webster Street at 9:53 p.m., according to Metro police.

wo people were ejected from their vehicle, one of which was killed in the T-bone crash. It is not know how severely the other person was injured.

The suspect is believed to have ran away from the crash scene.

Metro police are actively pursuing strong leads in the related incidents. No additional information was immediately released.