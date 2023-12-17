NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead following an overnight single-vehicle crash in South Nashville.

According to Metro police, the crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 17 just before 3 a.m. on Nolensville Pike near Polk Avenue.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Nissan Sentra was traveling north on Nolensville Pike at a high rate of speed while passing through the Polk Avenue intersection.

Authorities reported the Nissan left the roadway while passing through the intersection and struck a utility pole.

The Nissan then rolled onto its roof and caught on fire. Two people inside the vehicle — believed to be men — died at the scene, according to Metro police.

Officials said the car was registered in Cookeville. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the two victims.

No other information was immediately released.