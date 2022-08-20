NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were critically injured in a shooting on Antioch Pike early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Antioch Pike. According to Metro police, two adults were critically injured in the shooting.
No information regarding the cause of the shooting, the victims or a potential suspect is available at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.