NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left at least two people critically injured early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Hill Avenue just after 2 a.m. to respond to reports of a shooting.

At this time, Metro police have confirmed that two adults sustained injuries in the shooting. Their current status remains unknown.

Officials are investigating the motive of the shooting. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

No other information was immediately released.