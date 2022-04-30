SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were critically injured following an overnight crash in South Nashville.
The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Tusculum Road. According to Metro police, two vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were transported with critical injuries.
The cause of the crash remains unknown. No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.