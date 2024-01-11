NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were taken into custody Wednesday at the Mall at Green Hills after they were reportedly caught swapping tags on merchandise to change the price.

Metro police reported loss prevention officers saw 44-year-old Clarence Davis and Keonta Hamilton, 27, swapping tags on surveillance video at Nordstrom in Green Hills.

According to court documents, the men were stopped after they made a purchase and left the store. Loss prevention officers added up the items and determined there was a $700 differential between the retail price and what the suspects paid.

Officers also found cocaine and pills on the men in addition to more than $6,000 in cash, according to Metro police.

Davis and Hamilton were booked into the Metro jail and charged with theft of merchandise and felony drug possession.