NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tag team of thieves woke up in jail Friday morning after reportedly stealing parts of an HVAC unit.

Police responded to a business on Thomson Lane in reference to a theft in progress on Thursday.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Thomas Allard, 37, who was actively stealing parts of an HVAC unit, according to an arrest warrant.

Thomas Allard (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers said they then spoke with an accomplice, Eric Howard, 37, who was sitting in a vehicle nearby.

Eric Howard (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

During the initial investigation on the scene, police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The person who reported the crime showed police video camera footage of the pair arriving together at the scene in the stolen car, according to the arrest warrant.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Allard is charged with felony theft of property and vandalism with a $20,000 bond.

Howard is charged with felony vandalism, theft of property, and theft of a vehicle, with a bond total of $54,000.