NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly distributing cocaine and crystal meth in South Nashville.

According to Metro police, Rodolfo Pioquinto-Solis, 48, and Robin Jimenez, 45, were arrested Wednesday and charged with possession cocaine and meth for resale. Police also found over two pounds of meth, cocaine, and $23,771 in cash.

When police executed search warrants, they found cocaine, meth and money at both Jimenez’s home on Welshwood Drive and Pioquinto-Solis’ home on Moss Landing Drive.

Their bonds are set at $200,000 each.