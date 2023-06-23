NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken into custody Thursday after multiple checks totaling more than $40,000 were stolen from mailboxes in Belle Meade.

Metro police reported the checks were taken from residential mailboxes in Belle Meade on or around April 15.

One victim reportedly did not receive a more than $26,000 check from an insurance company. The check was then deposited on May 13 into 25-year-old Casey Vickers bank account, according to arrest documents.

The victim told detectives her signature was forged on the check without her permission. Metro police reported surveillance video from the bank captured Vickers making the transaction.

Another Belle Meade resident had multiple checks stolen from his mailbox, one for more than $13,000 and another for $650. Officials said those checks were deposited into a banking account for 26-year-old Amanda Snyder.

The victim’s signature and other forms of his identity were reportedly used as personal identifiers. Again, video surveillance from the bank was used to positively identify Snyder.

Both were booked into the Metro jail and charged with forgery and identity theft. Vickers’ bond was set at $50,000 while Snyder’s is $60,000.