NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Metro police cruisers were struck by a suspected drunk teenage driver early Thursday morning near downtown Nashville.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Street just south of downtown Nashville.

cruisers hit on Lafayette
(Photo: WKRN)

Two officers were responding to a call for service at the address when a car hit the back of one patrol vehicle and pushed in into another. No officers were injured in the crash and the cruisers were unoccupied.

Metro police reported the 16-year-old driver and an adult passenger were both intoxicated. Both were charged with driving under the influence since the adult allowed the teenager to drive, according to officials.

No additional information was immediately released.