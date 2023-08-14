NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were charged this weekend as Metro police work to crack down on street racing across Nashville.

Metro police reported Micah Hooker, 21, sped away from a meet up at a commercial parking lot on Corporate Drive near the Nashville International Airport Saturday night.

Street racers were reportedly practicing burnouts and other maneuvers in the Corporate Drive parking lot.

Micah Hooker (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Bailee Nelson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A Metro helicopter crew tracked Hooker as he drove a 2020 green Dodge Challenger and turned his lights off in an unsuccessful effort to avoid officers, according to a release. Hooker reportedly almost hit two other motorists head-on.

Officers eventually stopped Hooker at the intersection of Hamilton Church Road and Hobson Pike. He was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, criminal trespassing and rioting due to the dangerous vehicle maneuvers on Corporate Drive.

Hooker’s passenger, Bailee Nelson, 21, was also arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, rioting and gun theft after a pistol in her purse was determined to have been stolen.

Hooker and Nelson are the latest to be charged amid Metro police’s continuing street racer enforcement effort.