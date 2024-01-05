NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were charged with breaking into cars and leading police on a joyride through Nashville Thursday.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said it responded to Benay Road on Thursday, Jan. 4 after receiving reports of two men trying to steal cars.

Officers searched the area and found Jaymarion Brand, 18, and Erik Valdez-Martinez, 20.

Once spotted by authorities, the two men jumped in a silver Toyota sedan and drove away, according to arrest warrants.

The vehicle turned toward officers and accelerated at a high rate of speed before turning away at the last moment and going off the road, according to the arrest report.

Metro police reported the two men were seen on Briley Parkway before leading officers to another apartment complex where they fled on foot.

Authorities noted in the arrest report they made contact with the owner of the Toyota and and they said they did not know the defendants and were not given permission to drive the vehicle.

Brand and Valdez-Martinez were booked into the Metro jail and are both facing multiple felony charges.