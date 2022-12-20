NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged after Metro police said he shot another man in the foot Monday following an altercation.

Metro police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home on Sycamore Road near Branson Avenue around 11:00 a.m. According to arrest documents, the victim told police his sister, Keanna Otey, 26, brandished a firearm and then assaulted him before he was shot by her uncle, Eric O’Gara, 35.

The victim was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The report stated the victim told police his sister initially invited him over to confront him for an unrelated past incident when she and O’Gara pulled guns on him.

Keanna Otey (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Eric Ogara (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The man told officers Otey fired a single shot and a physical fight ensued between them before O’Gara pushed a revolver into his stomach. The victim stated that he walked back to avoid further escalation but he and the suspect began arguing before the victim was shot in the foot. Police said a witness also corroborated the victim’s statements.

O’Gara denied the allegations during an interview with police and said he’d handled the revolver found at the scene in the past but did not own it.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. O’Gara was booked into the Metro jail Monday afternoon with total bond set at $50,000.

Otey was charged with felony aggravated assault with bond set at $25,000.