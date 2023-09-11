NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two boys were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon at a North Nashville apartment complex.

A spokesperson with the Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 the shooting happened at Cumberland View Apartments.

A white sedan reportedly pulled into the complex off Dowlan Street and someone in the car then shot at an apartment and fled the scene.

Two boys were injured in the shooting; one was transported to Centennial Medical Center with a non-life-threatening graze wound, and another was shot in the shoulder. He also has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.