NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More arrests were made Wednesday night in downtown Nashville as Metro police continue their undercover drug operations.

George Scott, 51, was taken into custody Wednesday night after police said he sold an undercover detective approximately one gram of fentanyl near the intersection of 4th Avenue South and Demonbreun Street on May 13th. Scott was also charged with a probation violation.

Early Miles, 45, was also arrested late Wednesday night. Metro police said he spoke with an undercover detective initially trying to sell him hotdogs, but officials said Miles eventually sold him $40 worth of fentanyl near 4thAvenue South and Demonbreun Street.

It is unclear if both suspects were working together.

Last week, Metro police and Metro Health warned the public of an increase in overdose incidents. Since then, undercover detectives have made several arrests in during their drug operations near Broadway.