NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and a woman have been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 23-month-old girl who ingested fentanyl while in their care.

Metro police said 36-year-old Jesse Mashburn and 46-year-old Melissa Sutton were arrested Wednesday afternoon for the death of Ariel Rose. In November 2022, Ariel was reportedly in Mashburn and Sutton’s care at Highroad Place, a North Nashville transitional housing facility, when she ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl.

That same month, Ariel’s uncle and grandfather spoke to News 2 and said they tried to get her into the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) after seeing her in a homeless encampment.

“She was surrounded by drugs,” her uncle Michael Rose said on the day they buried Ariel. “You open up the tarp and there is a bunch of trash laying around feces. It’s just disgusting.”

Jesse Mashburn (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Melissa Sutton (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Despite multiple calls, Ariel’s family said DCS never called them back.

In July of this year, Ariel’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Highroad Place’s landlord and the nonprofit that runs it.

In the lawsuit, lawyers referred to Highroad Place as “functionally a drug den for users and dealers alike.” According to the attorneys, the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to Highroad Place for drug complaints more than 145 times from Jan. 1 to Nov. 11, 2022, which was the day Ariel died. That includes two calls of deceased people found next to apparent drug paraphernalia in their units at Highroad Place, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit goes on to say the facility was aware of its alleged, long history of drug problems, however, staff did nothing to fix it, leading to Ariel’s death.

The lawsuit said Ariel was at Highroad Place for just two days when she either ingested or absorbed “enough fentanyl to kill several adults” inside a unit in the facility.

According to attorneys, Ariel’s father, Jonathan Rose, was staying at Highroad Place at the time of his daughter’s death. Even though he didn’t have custody of the child, he allowed another tenant, referred to as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit, to watch Ariel, the lawsuit states. Doe was a “known drug user,” the lawsuit claimed, and attorneys believe Ariel was able to get her hands on unsecured and easily accessible fentanyl left in Doe’s unit.

Metro police had been investigating Ariel’s death as a criminally negligent homicide. Mashburn and Sutton are each being held on $100,000 bonds.